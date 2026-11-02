Abira, Hokkaido, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Oji Medical Plants Laboratory Co., a unit of Japanese paper manufacturer Oji Holdings Corp., is working to grow licorice, a medical plant used in Chinese herbal medicines, in the country.

The laboratory, based in Nayoro, Hokkaido, northern Japan, has established a large-scale harvest system after trial and error. It aims to secure stable, high-quality supplies of the medical plant through domestic production.

Licorice is effective for stopping coughs and reducing inflammation and is included in some 70 pct of Chinese herbal medicines sold in Japan, according to the company. Working also for moisturizing and as a seasoning, it can additionally be used for cosmetics and food items.

Japan currently relies on imports including from China and Mongolia for most of its licorice supply as medical plant cultivation in the country has declined since World War II. But uncontrolled harvest there reduces resources, raising concerns that stable supply will be challenging.

Oji Holdings launched licorice cultivation in Shimokawa, Hokkaido, in 2014, aiming to secure stable supply. There were repeated failures initially, however, due to a lack of established cultivation methods at large farms.

Licorice roots harvested in Abira, Hokkaido, northern Japan, on Oct. 20

A tractor moves forward to harvest licorice in Abira, Hokkaido, northern Japan, on Oct. 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]