Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A 51-year-old man charged with attacking the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the prime minister's office in Tokyo in October 2024 will contest the allegations against him, his lawyer said Monday.

At the first hearing of his lay judge trial at Tokyo District Court, the defendant, Atsunobu Usuda, declined to state whether he admitted or denied the charges of attempted murder and violating the law on punishing the use of Molotov cocktails, while his lawyer said the defense would contest all aspects of the case.

When asked by presiding Judge Kazunobu Eguchi whether he admitted the allegations against him, Usuda three times tore up and discarded pieces of papers bearing the "Hinomaru" red sun symbol after saying, "This is a Japanese flag made accurately in accordance with the national flag and anthem law." He remained silent when asked to confirm his identity.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Usuda was dissatisfied with the system requiring candidates to pay deposits to stand for election, and with established political parties and the police, and had posted on social media comments such as "Riot police are the enemy of the people." They said the defendant began planning to firebomb LDP headquarters around January 2024.

The defense said in its opening statement that prosecutors had abused their authority in bringing the charges and argued that the trial should be terminated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]