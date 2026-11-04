Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People, said Wednesday that support for the government-submitted bill to cut the consumption tax rate for food items and introduce a benefit program linked to income levels would be "impossible in its current form."

Making the remark at the party's executive meeting, Tamaki indicated that the DPFP will decide whether to back the legislation after determining whether the government and ruling coalition are willing to accept its alternative proposal.

Earlier in the day, the DPFP discussed its position on the government's bill at a party meeting, but no conclusion was reached as participants expressed both support and opposition. Some participants said the party should support the legislation because it shares the same objective of reducing the tax burden on the public, while others opposed it, pointing out that the middle class could face a heavier burden after the tax cut ends in April 2029.

The DPFP has submitted a counterproposal to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, calling for cuts in resident and income taxes. Although the party has urged the government and ruling camp to adopt the proposal, discussions have made little progress.

Participants at the day's party meeting also confirmed a policy of seeking to submit a similar bill to the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]