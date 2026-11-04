Hiroshima, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Hiroshima on Wednesday returned the remains of an atomic bomb victim to a bereaved family member, marking the city's first such return after an error in official records concerning the victim's name was discovered.

The returned remains were those of Toshiaki Wakamoto and had been kept at the Atomic Bomb Memorial Mound in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

After observing a moment of silence in front of the memorial mound, Wakamoto's younger sister, Shigeko Miyoshi, 91, received the remains at the underground vault.

"Rather than feeling happy, I just feel deeply sad," Miyoshi said. "If my brother had been found a little sooner, I can only imagine how happy our late mother would have been."

Wakamoto died at the age of 13 in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]