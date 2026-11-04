Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese municipalities are facing a growing number of problems stemming from poor manners among collectors of their popular manhole cards, which feature unique manhole cover designs from across the country.

Some local governments have suspended their manhole card distribution programs because of problems including collectors' abusive behavior toward municipal employees and illegal parking.

Since 2016, municipalities have allocated funds to produce manhole cards to promote sewerage services and tourism. About the size of a business card, each features a photograph of a manhole cover and its location on the front and an explanation of its design on the back.

The cumulative number of manhole cards issued in Japan has reached about 26 million.

The cards are distributed free of charge, with one offered per person at "michi no eki" roadside stations, tourist information centers and other locations. Reflecting their growing popularity, as many as 4,000 cards have been distributed in a single day, according to a municipal official.

A notice announcing the suspension of manhole card distribution at a tourist information center in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, pictured on Oct. 10

The manhole card from Shari, Hokkaido, (Courtesy of the town)

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]