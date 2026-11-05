Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it will start an initiative to share data on bank accounts used in scams with financial institutions nationwide amid continued heavy losses from special fraud.

Under the initiative, to be launched Monday, the NPA will ask financial institutions to promptly report customers who have transferred money to such accounts, aiming to identify potential fraud victims at an early stage and enable police officers to intervene to prevent further losses.

According to the NPA, losses from special fraud nationwide totaled 261 billion yen in January-September, up 48.3 billion yen from a year earlier, and were on track to exceed last year's record high. Social media-based investment scams and fraud schemes involving impersonation of police officers have been particularly prevalent.

Against this background, the NPA will compile a list of bank accounts identified by prefectural police departments across the country as having received funds from fraud victims and share this information via a file-sharing system with 807 financial institutions nationwide that have signed agreements with the agency.

If a financial institution's transfer records show that a customer has sent money to one of these accounts, the institution will report the customer's name, address and other relevant information to the NPA.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]