Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--A commemorative plate for the Tokyo Deaflympics was unveiled in the Japanese capital on Thursday after the quadrennial international sporting event for people with hearing difficulties was held in Japan for the first time a year ago.

The plate, engraved with the dates of the games and the number of participating athletes, was placed in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, the venue of the event's opening ceremony, alongside plates for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

"We are truly grateful that the event will be remembered by people and that its commemorative plate has been placed alongside those of the Olympics and Paralympics on an equal basis," Daigo Ishibashi, president of the Japanese Federation of the Deaf, said of the Tokyo Deaflympics.

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