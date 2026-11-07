Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard said that the "Godzilla Megamullion," a massive seafloor formation discovered during its 2001 continental shelf survey, has been selected for the International Union of Geological Sciences' list of 100 Geological Heritage Sites.

The JCG announced the designation of the megamullion, located southeast of the remote Tokyo-administered Pacific island of Okinotorishima, on Friday.

A megamullion is a dome-shaped seafloor structure formed when mantle rocks are exposed on the ocean floor through fault activity associated with seafloor spreading.

Located on the Philippine Sea plate, the Godzilla Megamullion measures about 125 kilometers in length and 55 kilometers in width, making it roughly 10 times larger than a typical megamullion. It is believed to be the largest such formation ever discovered.

The megamullion was named after the giant monster Godzilla because of its enormous size and was registered internationally under that name in 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]