Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business leaders and Vietnamese leader To Lam discussed deepening relations between the two countries to strengthen supply chains during a meeting in Tokyo on Monday.

Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said, "We need to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific through efforts to strengthen supply chains for energy and critical materials."

He described the more than 1,300 Japanese companies operating in Vietnam as "one of the foundations for cooperation" between the two countries.

Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed enthusiasm for expanding collaboration and people-to-people exchanges in environmental technology while sharing expertise between the two countries.

"Japanese small and midsize companies, leveraging their long-cultivated technical capabilities, hope to build a relationship in which they and Vietnamese businesses can grow together," he said. Kobayashi called for simplifying procedures to promote investment and collaboration in Vietnam.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]