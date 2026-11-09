Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Monday denied media reports claiming that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi drank alcohol before skipping an online summit of the Group of Seven major nations in October.

The reports are "based on assumptions and speculation," Kihara told a press conference.

The prime minister did not drink any alcohol at all in order to be prepared for the possibility that she might need to attend the meeting herself, Kihara said. "I want to make this point clear," he said.

The videoconference was held on the night of Oct. 2., with a senior deputy minister for foreign affairs attending on behalf of Takaichi.

A few hours earlier, Takaichi had dined with executives of her ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including LDP Vice President Taro Aso, at the prime minister's official residence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]