Paris, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries on Monday highlighted the need for coordinated responses to North Korea's cyberattacks.

Late last month, the U.S. FBI announced North Korea's involvement in the illegal outflow of assets worth about 6.3 billion dollars from Binance, the world's largest crypto asset exchange operator.

At their two-day meeting in Paris that started Monday, the G7 ministers condemned North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and reconfirmed their intention to demand an immediate resolution of the reclusive nation's abductions of Japanese and other foreign nationals.

They also affirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law and expressed opposition to attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]