Antalya, Turkey, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Key U.N. climate talks started in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday for discussions on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce damage as the impact of rising temperatures is becoming evident in countries around the world.

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP31, is set to run until Nov. 20.

At the opening ceremony, U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell called for effective measures, saying: "The urgency of this moment must drive us forward. Global heating is already costing the Earth."

A summit meeting is set for Wednesday and Thursday. From the Group of Seven major countries, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will participate in the session while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be absent.

Japanese Environment Minister Hiroyoshi Sasagawa will attend a ministerial meeting starting Monday next week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]