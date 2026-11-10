Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, on Tuesday kicked off working-level talks toward updating the government's three key security-related documents by year-end.

The focus is on issues in which the two parties are not in agreement--the target level for proposed defense budget increases, whether Japan should introduce a nuclear-powered submarine and whether to revise the country's three nonnuclear principles.

The two parties hope to reach a consensus on the issues in time for the government's cabinet decision expected for mid- or late December.

The working-level talks are led by the two parties' security policy chiefs, the LDP's Yasukazu Hamada and the JIP's Seiji Maehara.

At the first meeting, participants heard the government's explanation about changes in the security environment, such as new types of warfare that use drones and artificial intelligence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]