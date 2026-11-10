Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito awarded Grand Cordon orders to 13 recipients, including two foreign nationals, in a ceremony held at the "Matsu-no-Ma" state room at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Among the attending honorees were Akio Toyoda, 70, chairman of Toyota Motor Corp., Keizo Takemi, 75, former Japanese health, labor and welfare minister, Katsutoshi Kawano, 71, former chief of staff of the Joint Staff at Japan's Self-Defense Forces, and Yasuhiko Nishimura, 71, former grand steward of Japan's Imperial Household Agency.

Toyoda and Takemi were awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, and Kawano and Nishimura received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

Former Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. President Masayuki Oku, 81, who received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, delivered a speech on behalf of the attendees.

Emperor Naruhito told them in Japanese, "I express my deep appreciation to you for many years of dedication in your respective fields as well as your contributions to the country, society and people."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]