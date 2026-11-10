Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday that its consolidated net profit in April-September soared 65.7 pct from a year before to 516.7 billion yen, marking the first rise in four years on a first-half basis.

Demand grew for hybrid vehicles and fuel-efficient vehicles in North America amid soaring gasoline prices, driving Honda's overall growth.

Operating profit rose 48.1 pct to 648.7 billion yen. Strong motorcycle sales in India and Brazil, as well as a weaker yen, helped boost the profit, despite continued sluggish performance in the Chinese market, where electric and other new energy vehicles are popular.

Honda's overall sales increased 13.2 pct to 12,037.6 billion yen.

The company revised up its sales and profit projections for the full year ending in March 2027. Operating profit is now forecast at 780 billion yen, up from the previous estimate of 650 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]