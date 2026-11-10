Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party members Yuko Obuchi and Yoshihisa Furukawa said Tuesday that they would resign as deputy chairs of the party's Research Commission on the Tax System.

Obuchi, a former chair of the LDP's Election Strategy Committee, and Furukawa, a former justice minister, informed Itsunori Onodera, chairman of the research commission, that they intended to step down from their posts as deputy chairs.

The moves came after the two abstained from Friday's plenary vote in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on a consumption tax cut bill, and were reprimanded by the party on Monday. Two other LDP members, including former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also abstained from the vote.

Obuchi said LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki and Executive Acting Secretary-General Koichi Hagiuda summoned her to Suzuki's office at party headquarters Tuesday and suggested that she voluntarily resign as deputy chair of the commission. Obuchi refused, saying, "I cannot resign voluntarily." She also said, "If I am no longer needed, I want the commission chairman to fire me."

Obuchi said she later agreed to step down after Onodera asked her to leave the position.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]