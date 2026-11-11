Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine will visit Japan Nov. 24-27.

During her stay, Heine is scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The trip will be her sixth visit to Japan as president.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that the Marshall Islands is "an important partner in maintaining a free and open international order based on the rule of law." He expressed hope for close cooperation ahead of the 11th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, or PALM 11, to be held in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, next year.

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