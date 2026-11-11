Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Buddhist community is searching for ways to incorporate artificial intelligence as it struggles with challenges such as a waning interest in Buddhism and a decline in the number of "danka" household supporters of specific temples on the back of the country's shrinking population and moves to close family graves.

The community has come up with a smartphone service to help spread the teachings of Buddha and an information management tool for head priests of Buddhist temples.

Conversational AI BuddhaBot-Plus answers questions from smartphone users by quoting Sutta Nipata, a collection of discourses of Buddha. Faced with an admission by a user on spending too much time scrolling through social media, the chatbot replied, "We should discern the true nature of sensual pleasures."

BuddhaBot-Plus was developed by Seiji Kumagai, a professor of Buddhism at Kyoto University, and Teraverse Co., a startup from the university. Its prototype was developed in 2021, after some monks voiced worries about the decline of Buddhism. The developers released the current version in 2023 by feeding several Buddhist scriptures to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Bhutan, which has Tibetan Buddhism as its state religion, decided last year to introduce BuddhaBot as a learning material.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]