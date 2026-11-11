New York, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will launch the Kei-01 ultra-compact utility truck, developed for the U.S. market based on Japan's "kei" light trucks, in the second half of 2027.

Toyota Motor North America Inc. expects demand from small businesses, farmers and urban delivery operators seeking affordable commercial vehicles.

The Kei-01, whose price has not been disclosed, will initially be sold in limited quantities on a trial basis, with Toyota considering a broader rollout after assessing customer demand.

The vehicle is the first product under the new Scion by Toyota brand, which pursues experimental ideas and concepts.

In the United States, the Kei-01 falls into the low-speed vehicle category, with a top speed of 25 miles per hour, although it can be driven on public roads in many states.

The Kei-01 light truck announced by Toyota Motor North America for launch in the second half of 2027 (Courtesy of the company)

The Kei-01 light truck announced by Toyota Motor North America for launch in the second half of 2027 (Courtesy of the company)

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]