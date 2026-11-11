Yokohama, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Vietnamese leader To Lam and Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa have agreed to promote cultural exchanges and business-to-business cooperation at a meeting in the Kanagawa prefectural capital of Yokohama, near Tokyo.

The two leaders renewed the memorandum on culture, sports and tourism signed between Kanagawa and Vietnam in 2023, according to prefectural government officials.

They also agreed to further cultural exchanges through the opera produced in 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations and promote cooperation between companies in the digital content fields, such as video games and anime.

A certificate was also presented for the prefectural government's new office in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, that was set up this month.

During their 40-minute meeting Tuesday, the Vietnamese leader thanked Kuroiwa's support for his country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]