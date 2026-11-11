Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Senate began deliberations Wednesday on a bill that would temporarily cut the consumption tax rate on food and fully introduce a benefit program for middle- and low-income earners after the temporary tax cut expires.

At a plenary meeting of the Upper House on the day, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized that most of those eligible for the benefit program will receive more support than the tax cut.

However, Takaichi did not clarify how to secure the necessary funding of about 5 trillion yen per year for the tax cut or provide details about the benefit program.

Due to its lack of a majority in the Senate, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Japan Innovation Party coalition is seeking support from other parties including the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito to pass the tax cut bill before the Dec. 12 end of the current parliamentary session.

On Wednesday, the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to start deliberations on the bill in a Senate special committee on Friday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi answers questions at a plenary meeting of the Senate in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama explains the purpose of the consumption tax cut bill during a Senate plenary meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]