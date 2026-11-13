Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori will pay a two-day visit to Japan starting Thursday.

During her stay in Japan, Fujimori will meet with Emperor Naruhito.

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast will also meet with the Emperor and Empress Masako during his three-day visit to Japan from Thursday.

Both presidents plan to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Fujimori and Kast took office in July and March, respectively. Both leaders will be visiting Japan for the first time since taking office.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]