Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide 52 billion yen in special tax grants to a planned reconstruction fund in Kumamoto Prefecture following a major earthquake there in July, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday.

"We will support projects tailored to the needs of residents," Takaichi told a meeting on support for the southwestern prefecture's reconstruction from the 7.1-magnitude earthquake on July 28.

The prefecture's fund will be used to support initiatives such as rebuilding damaged houses and restoring community facilities.

The central government provided 51 billion yen in special tax grants to Kumamoto following two major earthquakes that struck the prefecture in 2016.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]