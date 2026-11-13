Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that the government will design a planned income-linked benefit program so that at least 50 pct of workers are eligible for benefits.

The benefit program is part of a bill that would reduce the consumption tax rate on food from 8 pct to 1 pct for two years starting in April 2027. The program would provide benefits equivalent to a food tax rate of 1 pct before being fully implemented in fiscal 2029.

On Friday, a special committee of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, began substantial deliberations on the bill. During the day's committee meeting, Takaichi said, "We will deliver benefits to as many middle-income workers as possible."

The prime minister explained that the benefit program would initially provide a model family of two parents and two children with a total of up to 60,000 yen per year.

Total annual benefits would include 5,000 yen for low-income earners, an additional child allowance of 5,000 yen, and basic aid of 25,000 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]