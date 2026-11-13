Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Friday it has completed the seventh round of fiscal 2026 treated water release into the Pacific Ocean from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

About 7,800 tons of water containing radioactive tritium were released through an underwater tunnel at a point roughly 1 kilometer offshore after being diluted with a large amount of seawater.

Treated water discharges began in August 2023. The latest release was the 25th overall.

TEPCO plans to conduct another round of water discharge by the end of the current fiscal year in March, bringing the total volume released during the fiscal year to about 62,400 tons.

Tritium concentration levels in seawater and fisheries products have remained well below state-set safety standards, according to surveys conducted by the company and the government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]