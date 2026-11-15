Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Junya Ogawa, head of the Japanese opposition Democratic Reform Party, has stressed the need for cross-border taxation and redistribution.

At the Bharat Summit, an international gathering of center-left forces, held in Hyderabad, southern India, on Saturday, Ogawa said that the prosperity of the middle class is the foundation that supports democracy.

Promoting fair distribution domestically alone is not enough, he added.

On the policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders to put their own countries first, Ogawa said that the prosperity of one nation and that of other countries cannot be separated.

The organizers of the Bharat Summit covered Ogawa's travel and other costs. He attended a similar meeting in Spain in April at his own expense.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]