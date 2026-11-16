Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The interior of the "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, has recently been unveiled to the media following its restoration after a 2019 fire.

The hall will be open to the public from Nov. 23 after a completion ceremony hosted by the government.

The interior consists of three floors, with the "Usasuka" throne occupying the center of the first and second floors, where kings of the Ryukyu Kingdom conducted political affairs and ceremonial events.

The second floor features decorations influenced by Chinese culture, including golden dragon pillars and glossy black lacquered handrails.

A tablet measuring 1.4 meters high and 3.5 meters wide, bearing an inscription inspired by a letter bestowed by a Chinese emperor, is displayed on the upper wall.

The Seiden main hall of Shuri Castle unveiled to the media in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Nov. 6

The "Usasuka" throne on the first floor of Shuri Castle's Seiden main hall in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, unveiled to the media on Nov. 6

Hanging decorations of the "Usasuka" throne seen on the first floor of the Seiden main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, during a media preview Nov. 6

The "Usasuka" throne on the second floor of Shuri Castle's Seiden main hall, with a tablet displayed on the upper wall, shown during a media preview in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Nov. 6

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]