Fukuoka, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A mayoral election in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka will be rerun after none of the candidates secured the legally required number of votes to win Sunday's election.

All 13 candidates failed to reach the threshold of one-fourth of the total valid votes, prompting a rerun under the public offices election law.

Voter turnout was 45.58 pct, up significantly from 34.31 pct in the previous election in 2022.

The rerun will be the eighth such election involving a local government head since the 2022 mayoral election in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward. It will be the second such case in a government-designated major city, following the 2003 mayoral election in Sapporo in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The rerun will take place within 50 days of the end of a two-week period for filing objections, which begins Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]