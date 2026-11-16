Beijing, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--China aims to incorporate emerging and developing countries in the Global South into its economic bloc by leveraging artificial intelligence when it hosts an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday and Thursday.

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping supports multilateral cooperation, while the United States, which once encouraged China to integrate into the global market, has turned to protectionism.

China will compete with the United States for leadership in shaping an AI-driven economic order.

At last year's APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Xi said China hoped to provide the international community with public goods on AI, laying the groundwork for this year's gathering.

In July, Xi announced the creation of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, a multilateral framework for AI cooperation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]