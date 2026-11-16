Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc.'s mobile phone network in Japan was hit by another disruption on Monday, hampering some users from making calls and accessing data services, the company said.

The disruption began around 10:00 a.m., affecting the Japanese mobile carrier's 5G Standalone high-speed, high-capacity telecommunications network service. The disruption was resolved after about six hours, it said.

The company said the incident occurred because concentrated communications on a switching system that processes signals from base stations made it unable to carry out normal processing.

No evidence of unauthorized access or a cyberattack has been found so far, according to the company.

Previously, the company suffered other network disruptions on Nov. 5 and Wednesday, which also affected voice calls and data communications on the 5G Standalone service.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]