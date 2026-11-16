Everett, Washington, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ami Nakai won the women's event at the Figure Skating Grand Prix Skate America 2026 on Sunday, marking her second consecutive Grand Prix victory.

Nakai, the bronze medalist at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, earned a total score of 236.81 points, setting a world record for this season.

With the latest victory, Nakai qualified for the Grand Prix Final in China next month, where the top six skaters in the series will compete.

"I could hear a lot of cheers from the last spin," Nakai said. "I was getting excited."

Rino Matsuike, also from Japan, finished third with a personal record of 211.63 points after placing second in Sunday's free program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]