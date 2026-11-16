Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa held phone talks on Monday, discussing the situation in the Middle East following the Israeli ruling party's loss in the recent general election.

Motegi said that Japan will support efforts to achieve a two-state solution for the coexistence of a future Palestinian state and Israel.

Expressing concern about the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the West Bank and Gaza, the top Japanese diplomat vowed support measures, such as emergency medical and infrastructure aid. Mustafa thanked Japan for its assistance.

The two agreed to maintain close communication to hold an early Japan-Palestine High-level Political Dialogue meeting.

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