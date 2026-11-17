Manila, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met in Manila on Monday and reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering economic and energy cooperation between their countries.

Takaichi expressed her intention to step up efforts to strengthen economic and energy resilience and advance the Asia Zero Emission Community, a regional cooperation framework for realizing carbon neutrality. Marcos showed his support for the Japanese leader's initiative.

The two leaders also discussed a revision of the bilateral economic partnership agreement.

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