Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Yutaka Enatsu, a legendary left-handed pitcher who set a Japanese professional baseball record for most strikeouts in a season as the ace of the Hanshin Tigers, died at a Tokyo hospital Tuesday. He was 78.

Enatsu, a native of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, joined the Tigers in the Central League of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in 1967 as the first overall pick in the amateur draft after graduating from Osaka Gakuin University Senior High School.

Known for his powerful left-handed fastball and pinpoint control, he set a Japanese record with 401 strikeouts in 1968, when he also won 25 games to claim his first most wins title.

Alongside Minoru Murayama, another Tigers pitcher, Enatsu battled the Yomiuri Giants. He had some memorable duels with Sadaharu Oh of the Giants.

Before his retirement in 1984, he recorded 206 wins, 158 losses and 193 saves. He won the most wins title twice, the best ERA title once, the most strikeouts title six times and the best reliever title five times. He was also the first player to win the MVP award in both the Central and Pacific leagues.

Yutaka Enatsu

Yutaka Enatsu of the Hanshin Tigers pitches against the Yomiuri Giants at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture, on May 9, 1973.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]