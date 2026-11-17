Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A subsidiary of Japanese food and pharmaceuticals group Meiji Holdings Co. said Tuesday that it will invest 50 million dollars in U.S. drug discovery venture Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Meiji Seika Pharma Co. will acquire a 7.9 pct stake in Arcturus Therapeutics, based in San Diego, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics developed ARCT-154, a COVID-19 vaccine made and distributed in Japan by Meiji Seika Pharma.

The two companies signed a collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement to utilize the ARCT-154 technology in disease areas beyond COVID-19, alongside the investment agreement.

They also entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore potential collaboration in responding to pandemics in Japan.

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