Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Yutaka Enatsu, a legendary left-handed pitcher who set a Japanese professional baseball record for most strikeouts in a season as the ace of the Hanshin Tigers, died at a Tokyo hospital Tuesday. He was 78.

Enatsu, a native of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, joined the Tigers in the Central League of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in 1967 as the first overall pick in the amateur draft after graduating from Osaka Gakuin University Senior High School.

Known for his powerful left-handed fastball and pinpoint control, he set a Japanese record with 401 strikeouts in 1968, when he also won 25 games to claim his first most wins title.

Alongside Minoru Murayama, another Tigers pitcher, Enatsu battled the Yomiuri Giants. He had some memorable duels with Sadaharu Oh of the Giants.

In 1976, Enatsu moved to the Nankai Hawks. At the recommendation of manager Katsuya Nomura, he became a specialist reliever, pioneering the division of labor among pitchers in Japanese professional baseball. He later played for the Hiroshima Carp, the Nippon-Ham Fighters and the Seibu Lions. He helped the Carp win back-to-back Japan Series titles and contributed to the Fighters' league championship.

Yutaka Enatsu

Yutaka Enatsu of the Hanshin Tigers pitches against the Yomiuri Giants at Hanshin Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture, on May 9, 1973.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]