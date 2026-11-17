Manila, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Asia Zero Emission Community, a cooperation framework for realizing carbon neutrality including Japan, agreed Tuesday to create an Asian version of the International Energy Agency to coordinate the stockpiling and release of oil reserves.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed setting up such an organization at a meeting of leaders from AZEC member countries held in Manila on the sidelines of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Philippine capital.

The AZEC leaders adopted a joint statement that includes plans to establish an Asia Oil Security Task Force as an Asian version of the IEA. The Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, or ERIA, which conducts research on energy security issues in the region, will serve as the secretariat of the task force, which will work to establish rules for releasing and sharing oil reserves in times of crisis.

The IEA was established in 1974 in response to the 1973 oil crisis. It requires member states to stockpile oil equivalent to 90 days of consumption.

The IEA's members, including Japan, the United States and European countries, conducted the largest-ever coordinated release of oil reserves from March in response to turmoil in the Middle East, but Southeast Asian countries are not members of the global body.

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