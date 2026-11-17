Manila, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India on Tuesday agreed to hold their first joint maritime exercise using antisubmarine patrol aircraft in 2027, with China in mind.

At a summit in Manila, the four countries' leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation to counter cyberattacks, which are increasing rapidly. They released a joint document outlining the planned drill and the cybersecurity cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, U.S. President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump underscored the growing importance of antisubmarine warfare.

The Manila meeting was the first Quad summit since September 2024 and also the first since the second Trump administration began in January 2025.

Takaichi aimed to demonstrate the unity of Japan, the United States, Australia and India before the first-ever summit among the United States, China and Russia, slated for Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]