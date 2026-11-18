Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese opposition lawmaker has suggested a possibility of submitting a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki over a fundraising party that he held in June 2024.

The possibility of submitting such a motion to the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, "cannot be ruled out," Yoshitaka Saito, Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters Tuesday. All CDP lawmakers are members of the upper chamber, formerly called the House of Councillors.

Seki, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, has been under fire for holding the fundraising party at a building for lawmakers in violation of the Lower House's internal rules and collecting 90,000 yen as a fee from each participant.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Saito urged Yoshihiko Isozaki, the LDP's Diet affairs head in the Senate, to make Seki fulfill accountability over the party.

"There is a possibility that (Seki) violated laws and regulations," Saito told reporters, adding that the minister should resign from the post if he cannot give an explanation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]