Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Philippine Department of Energy to strengthen the Southeast Asian country's strategic oil reserves.

The memorandum was signed by Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa and Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin in Manila on Monday, the ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry also said that it had signed a memorandum with the Asian Development Bank for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

In March, the Philippines declared a national energy emergency following the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East. Since then, the country has been working to strengthen its oil supply chains.

The memorandum between Japan and the Philippines calls for the two countries to jointly consider developing systems for establishing, managing and releasing strategic petroleum reserves, as well as cooperation with oil-producing countries.

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