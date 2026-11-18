Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives Special Committee on Political Reform on Wednesday began substantive deliberations on a bill to cut 31 proportional representation seats in the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, with parties expressing their views on the legislation.

Opposition parties other than the Democratic Party for the People criticized the proposed reduction, saying it would weaken the reflection of public opinion in parliament and upset the balance between single-seat constituencies and proportional representation.

The bill was jointly submitted by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, and the DPFP.

Takayuki Ochiai, policy chief of the opposition Democratic Reform Party, criticized the bill, saying, "Cutting only proportional representation seats would amount to reform that shuts off public opinion."

"Parties holding a majority must not change the electoral system to suit their own interests," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]