Bangkok, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Kozo Tashima, a FIFA Council member and former president of the Japan Football Association, said Wednesday that he has filed his candidacy for the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March, backed by five member associations.

It is the first time for a Japanese to run for the FIFA presidency. Nominations close on Wednesday. Tashima declined to disclose the identities of the five associations supporting his bid, except for the JFA.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Asian Football Confederation executive committee in Bangkok, Tashima, 68, emphasized the importance of governance and transparency. He will challenge incumbent FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Tashima has questioned FIFA's decision to suspend a ban imposed on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, who received a red card at this summer's FIFA World Cup, and the body's response to the treatment of the Iranian national team during the event.

French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo, who has secured backing from the Union of European Football Associations, or UEFA, has also announced his candidacy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]