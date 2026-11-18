Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the provision of the public offices election law denying voting rights to inmates is constitutional, its first judgment on the matter.

Nine of the 15 justices of the top court's Grand Bench ruled the restriction constitutional, while the remaining six said it was unconstitutional or invalid.

The law does not recognize the right to vote for individuals sentenced to imprisonment or a more severe penalty and still serving their sentences.

According to lower court rulings, the plaintiff, Kentaro Yagihashi, 40, was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud in 2019. Due to the law, he was unable to vote in the 2021 House of Representatives election and other polls.

He subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking confirmation of his right to vote, as well as state compensation. Tokyo District Court dismissed his claims in 2023, finding the voting restriction to be constitutional. Tokyo High Court upheld the ruling in 2024, and the Supreme Court reached the same conclusion on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]