Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties agreed Tuesday to consider submitting a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki to the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, as the minister's fundraising scandal expands.

At an Upper House committee meeting on the day, Seki admitted that he held a fundraising party at a Tokyo hotel in March 2024, charging each participant 90,000 yen. Eleven biopharmaceutical company officials attended the event, and a senior industry ministry official was a guest speaker.

Seki denied that the party was illegal, saying, "The event was held in accordance with laws and regulations." He had already faced criticism for holding a fundraising party in June 2024 at a lawmakers' office building in violation of the internal rules of the House of Representatives, the lower Diet chamber. At the June 2024 party, a health ministry official was invited as a speaker.

Yoshitaka Saito, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's parliamentary affairs chief in the Upper House, told reporters that Seki needs to provide further explanations. Saito also suggested plans to question Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's responsibility as the embattled minister's appointer.

The Takaichi administration plans to keep Seki in his ministerial post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]