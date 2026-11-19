Shenzhen, China, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy and mistress of former Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang, has established a company in Japan, according to a Chinese media report.

Business news outlet Caixin reported that she owned several companies through the Japanese firm and indirectly controlled a number of data center-related businesses in China.

The Japanese company, NeXPower Japan, was established in Tokyo in March 2025. Three months later, she invested 10 million yuan, or about 240 million yen, through NeXPower Japan to establish a company in Shanghai.

The Shanghai company subsequently gained control of a Shanghai-based supplier of data center equipment via another Chinese company.

Prior to the establishment of the Japanese firm, Singaporean authorities launched an investigation into Megaspeed, a data center company where she served as an executive, in February 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]