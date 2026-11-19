Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet edged up 0.4 percentage point from the previous month to 42.8 pct in November, the first rise in six months, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

The proportion of respondents who did not support the cabinet came to 28.5 pct, down 1.2 points, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday.

The share of respondents who did not take sides rose 0.9 point to 28.7 pct.

The interview survey covered 2,000 people aged 18 or older across the country. Valid responses were given by 57.1 pct.

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