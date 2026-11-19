Singapore, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended a ceremony in Singapore on Thursday at which a new orchid variety was named after her to commemorate her visit to the country.

At the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Princess Aiko placed a nameplate in a pot containing the newly named orchid, "Dendrobium Aiko Naishinno Denka," which bears white flowers with a faint purple tint.

After receiving the naming certificate, the princess posed for a commemorative photo with a smile and said, "It's beautiful."

She also viewed "Dendrobium Naruhito Kotaishi Denka" and "Dendrobium Masako Kotaishi Hidenka," which were named to commemorate the 1993 marriage of her parents. The new variety shares the same lineage as the two orchids, according to Singapore.

Singapore has a tradition of "orchid diplomacy," in which new orchid varieties are named after foreign dignitaries to welcome them to the country. "Renantanda Akihito" and "Dendrobium Michiko" were named to commemorate a 1970 visit by Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, Princess Aiko's grandparents.

A new orchid named in honor of Japanese Princess Aiko, photographed at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Thursday

Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, poses for a commemorative photo in front of the orchid named in her honor at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore, on Thursday.

Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, visits an orchid garden at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore, on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]