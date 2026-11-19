Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet edged up 0.4 percentage point from the previous month to 42.8 pct in November, the first rise in six months, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

The proportion of respondents who did not support the cabinet came to 28.5 pct, down 1.2 points, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday.

The share of respondents who did not take sides rose 0.9 point to 28.7 pct.

Asked whether a bill chiefly aimed at lowering the consumption tax rate on food and beverages should be enacted during the current parliamentary session, 52.0 pct of respondents answered yes, exceeding the 30.9 pct who answered no.

Deliberations on the bill are continuing in the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, where the ruling bloc lacks a majority. The bill calls for cutting the consumption tax rate on food items to 1 pct for two years, beginning in April next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]