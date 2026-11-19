Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Shingo Kunieda, the first male wheelchair tennis player to achieve a career Golden Slam, will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Hall said Wednesday.

Kunieda, 42, will be the first Japanese inductee to the Hall. An induction ceremony will take place in Newport, Rhode Island, next August.

He won four Paralympic gold medals and 28 Grand Slam tournaments. He received the Japanese government's People's Honor Award after retiring in 2023.

"Being elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame is an incredible honor," Kunieda said on the Hall's website.

He said: "My goal was always to push the limits of wheelchair tennis and share its excitement with the world. I am so grateful to my family, my team, and everyone who supported me on this unforgettable journey."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]