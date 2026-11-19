Morioka, Iwate Pref., Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Iwate prefectural police department said Thursday that part of a body was identified through mitochondrial DNA testing as that of a 90-year-old man missing after a massive earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011.

The body part belonging to Giichi Ueno, who went missing aged 90, was found six days after the disaster near a former junior high school in the town of Otsuchi in the prefecture, northeastern Japan. The body part was returned to his family at the town hall on Wednesday.

Conventional DNA testing failed to identify the individual, but the police obtained a result consistent with his biological relationship to surviving relatives through the mitochondrial DNA analysis introduced in fiscal 2017.

Ueno is believed to have been swept away by the tsunami near his home, where he lived alone.

Based on the location where the body part was found and other factors, the police identified it as Ueno's remains earlier this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]